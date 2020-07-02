Nithiin to wedShalini on July 26

Hero Nithiin got engaged to his long-term girlfriend ShaliniKandukuri in February and then the wedding was supposed to be held in the month of April in Dubai. Due to the pandemic, the wedding plans went for a toss.

Then reports came that the wedding is postponed to next year as the epidemic is still posing a huge threat. The latest update about Nithiin’s wedding is, it is not postponed to next year but will take place on July 26th in Hyderabad.

It is said that hero Nithiin’s father and producer N Sudhakar Reddy had held talks with the girl’s family and after thorough consultations, the date is fixed. However, the venue is not decided yet but will be done in a day or two as the wedding date is hardly 25 days away.

Probably in the next few days, we might hear about the wedding date and venue officially from Nithiin or his team.