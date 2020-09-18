‘Nishabdham’ to make a direct OTT release on October 2

Turning the speculations true, Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan’s upcoming suspense-thriller ‘Nishabdham’ will have a direct release on a popular OTT platform on October 2. According to Tollywood PRs and sources close to the film, the streaming rights were bagged for a staggering amount and the film is expected to start rolling on the internet from October 2nd. While an official announcement regarding the same is still awaited from the makers, ‘Nishabdham’ will be the second mainstream film to opt for a digital release after Nani and Sudheer Babu’s actioner ‘V’.

Recently, producer Kona Venkat conducted an online poll on Twitter regarding the release of the film on OTT and nearly 70% netizens have expressed interest on the same. Initially, the film was scheduled for a massive release in multiple languages on April 2. However, the crisis of COVID-19 and the subsequent shutdown of theatres postponed the liberation. Since there is no clarity on when the theatres will resume screenings in the Telugu states, the makers seem to have opted for digital.

Touted to be a suspense-thriller, ‘Nishabdham’ features an ensemble star cast like Anushka Shetty, Madhavan, Michael Madsen, Anjali, Shalini Pandey, Subbaraju and Srinivasa Avasarala in pivotal roles. While the plot of the crossover film revolves around a murder mystery and a haunted house, the video promos are loaded with thrills and spills. Anushka is playing the role of an auditory challenged artist named Sakshi and Madhavan will be seen as musician Anthony.

While the cinematography of the Hemant Madhukar directorial has been handled by Shaneil Deo, Gopi Sunder has composed the music and the action sequences were choreographed by Alex Terjiff.