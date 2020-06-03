Nishabdham special screening for Puri Jagannadh

Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan are coming together with an upcoming thriller drama Nishabdham. Though the movie was slated to hit the theaters on 2nd April the unexpected coronavirus break spoiled the plans of the film. There are several speculations but the makers of the film Nishabdham denied the news of releasing the film on digital platforms. Now according to the latest update, the makers of Nishabdham arranged a special screening of the film for Puri Jagannadh.

Puri Jagannadh is very close to Anushka and the team of Nishabdham. Ismart Shankar’s director watched the film and also gave a few suggestions. The sources say that it was Puri Jagannadh who was quite interested to watch the film and the producers of Nishabdham arranged a special screening.

Nishabdham has already completed the censor formalities and received U/A certificate from the censor board. Very soon the makers will make an official announcement regarding the release date. Directed by Hemanth Madhukar, Nishabdham features Anushka Shetty, Madhavan, Michael Madsen, Anjali, Subbaraju, Srinivas Avasarala, Shalini Pandey. Kona Venkat along with Peoples Media Factory is bankrolling the film Nishabdham. The movie was simultaneously shot in Tamil and Telugu and will be released in five languages – Telugu, Tamil, English, Malayalam, and Kannada Worldwide in a very grand manner.