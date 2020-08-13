Nirup Bhandari’s look as Sanjeev Gambhir in Phantom released

The team of Kichcha Sudeep starrer Phantom have been busy shooting in Hyderabad and their work has been going on at a brisk pace. The film, which is being directed by Anup Bhandari of RangiTaranga fame, is an action thriller and the team has been revealing the looks of their characters in the film.

Earlier this week, on the eve of Krishna Janmashtami, the team revealed the much anticipated look poster of Sudeep as Vikranth Rona. Today, on Nirup Bhandari’s birthday, the team has revealed the look and the name of his character in the film, Sanjeev Gambhir, who is also known as Sanju, as per Sudeep’s post.

Sources from within the team say that it is Sudeep himself who has taken charge of the promotional activities of this film and he has been curating all the videos, pictures and posters that have been released to the public eye till now. The team has been shooting some intriguing action sequences, apparently, and those who have seen the rushes are very thrilled about it. Director Anup says, “Nirup’s character Sanju has grown up in London but comes back to his hometown. He is someone who makes everyone feel happy and close to him.”

Incidentally, this will be the third consecutive time that brothers Anup and Nirup will be working together in a film. The duo have previously collaborated for RangiTaranga and Rajaratha. This is Anup’s third directorial outing in Sandalwood, and we hear that brother Nirup has a very interesting role to essay in this film. The team want to keep most of the details of this under wraps for now and want to just give a little sneak peek into #TheWorldOfPhantom as they have been calling it on social media.