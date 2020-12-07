NiranjanSudhindra-starrer Superstar to begin next shooting schedule

NirajanSudhindra is on cloud nine after the kind of response he has received from the audience to the title song from his film Superstar, which is being helmed by Ramesh VenkateshBabu. The track, which was revealed on December 4, begins with Yash’s voice. However, the actor now who will mark his debut as a hero in Sandalwood says that he has to do complete justice to the film. “I am blessed to have everything best coming to this debut launch as a hero, starting from my uncle Upendra, and the wishes pouring in from the industry people as well. The entire schedule, which will go on till December 27 starting today, will have various action block episodes. To begin with, we will start with the stunt sequences choreographed by Vijay master, and follow it with two fights and talkies portions,” he was quoted as saying in an English daily.

The young actor goes on to add, “Whenever the director has asked me for more, I have met his expectations, and everything done until now has shaped up well. The director, the team, and I have carefully worked on the looks, the script, and the photoshoot, and right now, another major step is donning eight-pack abs. Superstar is a title I got from my uncle (Upendra), who has earned it for his accomplishments. I have to do justice to it.”

Niranjan has previously featured in a film titled 2nd Half, which had his aunt Priyanka in the lead. Niranjan had played a prominent role in the film. The actor has been active on social media and gives his fans and followers and update on the film from time to time.