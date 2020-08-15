Niranjan Sudhindra to debut as lead in ‘Super Star’

Real Star Upendra’s nephew Niranjan Sudhindra is ready to make his debut as a lead actor and the title teaser and poster for the same has been released.

The film is titled “Super Star” and the poster shows Niranjan in a shredded and shirtless look.

In the film, helmed by Ramesh Venkatesh Babu, Niranjan is said to play a dancer of international repute.

Ramesh has previously worked in the Telugu industry for a long time.

Since he was last seen in “2nd Half”, which had his aunt Priyanka Upendra in the lead, Niranjan has been working on his physique, acting skills and dance moves to make sure that he is prepared for his debut as a lead.