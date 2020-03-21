Nine electric motor bikes burnt to ashes

DAVANAGERE: Nine electrical motor bikes were burnt to ashes in a fire mishap that occurred on Saturday afternoon said to be due to short circuit. It was reported that recently, ‘Verma E-motors, an electrical bike show room was opened on the city’s lawyers road. While charging one of the bikes, suddenly fire broke out and the whole show room was engulfed with the flames and burnt the new bikes to ashes. Besides, furniture and other office materials were also said to have been gutted in the mishap. No casualties were reported and only one of the show room office workers hand was reportedly injured in the mishap. Davanagere extension police visited the spot and further investigation is on after booking the case. Fire officials rushed to the spot and put off the flames by consuming half an hour of time. But, there were no fire safety measures adopted in the show room, said regional fire officer Basava Sharana Prabhu.