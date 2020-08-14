Multi-lingual actress Nikki Galrani tests positive for COVID-19. The ‘Vellimoonga’ actress was tested positive for COVID-19 the previous week and the actress is reportedly under home quarantine as she has only mild symptoms. Nikki Galrani herself took to her social media handle and broke the news to her thousands of followers. The actress confirmed that she is feeling better and is at the recovering stage.

The talented actress also shared her experience with the followers and she added that there is a lot of stigma about the infection and hence she wanted to speak up.

“Hi everyone, I was tested for Covid-19 last week & my results came out positive. There is a lot of stigma & uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus so I wanted to share my experience with you guys. Thankfully mine was a mild case with the usual symptoms such as bad throat, fever, loss of smell & taste, etc. However, I’m recovering well following all the necessary protocols. I feel lucky to be able to stay home & quarantine.” Nikki wrote.

Expressing the gratitude to the frontline workers, Nikki has also urged her fans to wear protective masks, practice hand washing, and also social distancing. “I know it’s a really scary time for everyone right now and it’s important that we be safe & think of other people’s safety. Considering my age & that I have no pre-existing medical conditions, i know I’ll get through this. But it scares me when I think of my parents, elders, my friends & everyone else who could be much more affected by this disease. So please be sure to wear a mask, maintain social distancing, wash your hands regularly, & don’t go out unless you absolutely have to,” she penned.