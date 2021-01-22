Nikhil’s Rider teaser released for his birthday

Actor and politician Nikhil Gowda celebrated his 30th birthday on January 22. Although the actor asked fans not to gather at his residence, there were fans waiting to meet their favourite actor.

The actor met fans and also gifted all film lovers and his fans by releasing the teaser of his next flick ‘Rider’. The motion poster of ‘Rider’ was released back in September of 2020.

‘Rider’ is written and directed by Vijay Kumar Konda, ‘Rider’ is an action entertainer set in the world of sports, and also stars actor Kashmira Pardeshi as the female lead. Chandru Manoharan serves as the film’s producer while Arjun Janya has come in as the music composer. The shooting of ‘Rider’ came to a sudden halt because of the Covid-19 related restrictions but post the relaxation, the film hit the strides and is now aiming at completing the production duties at the earliest.

For Nikhil Gowda especially, the film will be an integral part of a rather unconventional acting career. Currently juggling between two strikingly distinctive fields of acting and politics (although both require considerable presence amidst the public), Nikhil chose to put his mind on the latter first and perhaps then slowly regain some momentum in the world of films. The film ‘Rider’ would certainly seem to be a worthwhile attempt in that direction. He was last seen playing the role of Abhimanyu in the mythological drama ‘Kurukshetra’ in 2019. More updates concerning ‘Rider’ and its release will follow soon.