Nikhil’s look in next flick to be revealed on Friday

The first look and teaser of actor Nikhil Kumaraswamy’s next, an as yet-untitled film directed by Vijay Kumar Konda, will be revealed on September 11. The movie, which is being made in Telugu as well, is produced by Lahari music.

Currently called NK4, the film, we are told, will have all commercial elements like love, action and family sentiment. Music man Arjun Kanya has been roped in as composer. Nikhil will start shooting for the movie from October. Dr Ravi Varma will compose stunts. Mohan B Kere is the art director. Nikhil, who got married earlier this year, will also be teaming up with director Krishna for a romantic movie to be produced by Lyca productions. He is also set to collaborate with director AP Arjun for a project, which will have a cute love story at the core of the narrative. AP Arjun has finished the script work of the movie during the lockdown.

Nikhil was last seen on the silver screen in the mythological movie Kurukshetra as Abhimanyu. Since the lockdown, Nikhil has been keeping himself busy by accompanying his father H D Kumarswamy and mother Anitha when they visit their respective constituencies. Nikhil who is also into politics keeps sharing his views about different issues on his social media pages.