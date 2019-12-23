Nikhil to act in Vijay Kumar Konda’s next project

It is well known that Nikhil Kumaraswamy will be working with “Pailwaan” director S Krishna on a project that will be produced under Lyca Productions’ banner. Now, the actor has signed on for a new project.

The new film will be directed by Telugu director Vijay Kumar Konda, known for films such as “Okka Laila Kosam” and “Gunde Jaari Gallanthayyinda”, and will also be made in Telugu.

Nikhil will collaborate with Lahari Music, which is jointly producing the film with T-Series. This will be T-Series producer Bhushan Kumar’s first venture in the Sandalwood film industry.

Arjun Janya has been brought on board to be the film’s music director.