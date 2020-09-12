Nikhil Kumaraswamy’s new film has been titled Rider

Nikhil Kumaraswamy, who was last seen in Seetharama Kalyana, had taken a break from cinema for a brief active political stint. While he is still very much involved in politics, he had begun work on his upcoming projects just before the pandemic has set in and had forced him to take a break from it.

Today, the title, poster and motion poster of his upcoming film with Telugu filmmaker Vijay Kumar Konda was revealed. It has been titled as Rider, which will be his second massy English title after his debut film that was titled Jaguar. Incidentally, even that film was helmed by someone from the Telugu film industry.

The film will have newcomer Kashmira Paradeshi as his leading lady and also boasts a big ensemble cast that includes Dattanna, Achyuth Kumar, Chikkanna, Rajesh Nataranga and Shivaraj K R Pete among other people. The film will have music by Arjun Janya, cinematography by Shreesha Kuduvalli and action by Ravi Varma.

The motion poster shows how basketball forms one bit of the film’s narrative, while the other part of the poster shows a massy action side to this film. This will be a stark change from the family drama in Seetharama Kalyana and there are a lot of expectations from the film because of this. The film, since it is being helmed by a Tollywood filmmaker like Vijay Kumar Konda who has already made some known films, will also be releasing in Telugu, much like Nikhil’s debut’s debut film Jaguar had released back then in 2016.