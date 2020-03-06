Nikhil Kumaraswamy’s film with AP Arjun titled ‘Ashwarangam’

Reports doing the rounds in Sandalwood suggest that Nikhil Kumar’s next film is titled Ashwarangam and that it will be directed by AP Arjun. Sources in the know say that the shooting of this film will begin after Nikhil’s wedding and will be wrapped up in a 90-day schedule. Nikhil will be bankrolling Ashwarangam under his banner NK Entertainments. More details about this film is expected to be out officially soon.

AP Arjun is currently busy directing Adhuri Lover, which has Viraat playing the lead role. Incidentally, this is the second time the hero and director are working together after their last outing KISS, which had hit the marquee last year. Sanjana Anand has been roped in to play the female lead in this entertainer.

The muhurat of Adhuri Lover happened recently with veteran actor V Ravichandran initiating the proceedings as the chief guest.

It may be noted here that news emerged in Sandalwood that Nikhil Kumar will be joining hands with Tollywood director Vijay Kumar Konda for a new project. Recently, the actor confirmed a film with director S Krishna and it looks like he has signed Vijay Kumar’s film in quick succession. Vijay Kumar has Telugu films like Okka Laila Kosam and Gunde Jaari Gallanthayyinda to his credit to date and will be foraying into the Kannada film industry with the Nikhil Kumar starrer. Plans are on to release the film in Telugu as well. Touted to be a commercial entertainer with music by Arjun Janya, this film will be produced jointly by Lahari Music and T Series.

There are also reports of Nikhil working with producer Muni Ratna, which whom he had associated for Kurukshetra, very soon. Reports say that this entertainer will have Nikhil playing a cop, this being his first time on screen as a police officer.