Niharika Konidela ties knot with Chaitanya in a destination wedding at Udaipur

Pictures from actress-producer Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV’s destination wedding are here. The couple got married in Udaipur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace on Wednesday night. Niharika looked stunning as ever in a golden saree. She accessorised her look with a matha patti and a statement necklace. The groom complemented her in a brown and gold sherwani. Niharika’s wedding was a star-studded affair with family members Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun and Sneha, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela, Sai Dharam Tej, Sreeja Kalyan in attendance. Pictures from Niharika and Chaitanya’s wedding have been shared by several fan pages. See the posts here:

Earlier on her wedding day, Niharika wore a red Kanjeevaram saree. Posting a picture from a ceremony, Niharika’s father and veteran actor Naga Babu wrote: “It looks like the end of an Era….Serious nostalgia hit me all again…It feels like the first day of her school…just that she won’t be returning by evening. It took years to make peace with the fact that my baby girl is all grown up to go to school and I can’t play with her 24 x 7… Just donno how long it will be this time….’Only time will decide.’ Already missing you Niha thalli.”

Niharika Konidela got engaged to Hyderabad-based techie Chaitanya JV in August this year. Niharika Konidela stepped into the Indian entertainment industry as a television presenter, after which she switched to starring in web-series, which were produced by her production company Pink Elephant Pictures. She has starred in web-series like Muddapappu Avakai, Nanna Koochi and Madhouse, which she had also produced. She made her debut in films with the 2016 movie Oka Manasu. Niharika Konidela was last seen in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which also featured her uncle Chiranjeevi.