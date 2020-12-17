Nigerian President orders immediate reopening of land borders

Abuja

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate reopening of the country’s four land borders which were shut 16 months ago in a bid to curb smuggling, a Minister announced.

“The President has approved the reopening of four land borders — Seme, Ilela, Maigatari and Mfum,” quoted Minister of Finance, Budget, and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed as saying to reporters at the presidential palace on Wednesday.

The reopening of the borders followed a recommendation by a presidential committee, which was mandated to review and advise the president on the opening of the land borders, the Minister said.

Ahmed noted that the remaining land borders are directed to be reopened on or before December 31.

She added that while the borders are being reopened, Buhari also directed to maintain the import ban on rice, poultry and other products.

Authorities shut the borders with West African neighbors in August 2019, citing the lack of adherence to the business ideals by various stakeholders, which was detrimental to Nigeria and its people.