Nidhhi Agerwal’s fans throng her vanity when she’s shooting in Rajahmundry

Nidhhi Agerwal recently got a taste of just how much her fans in Rajamundry love her when she got mobbed on the sets of her next.

The actress was there to shoot for her upcoming film with Ashok Galla and fans couldn’t help but throng to her vanity van in hope of a selfie. Scores of men crowded outside her vanity, persistent in their hope of meeting her and tried to click pictures even as she head to shoot and later to home.

In the video, Nidhhi can be seen looking out at scores of fans who scream for her from her vanity. Some even hold chocolates to hand it to her. As she walks her way to the sets, dressed in a langa voni and flanked by security, fans scream and fall all over themselves in hopes of clicking a selfie with her. One fan even literally falls down. Later, after the shoot, Nidhhi can be seen waving to all her fans before making her way. Despite the pandemic, very few can be seen with their masks on and it can be seen that they definitely don’t mind any social distancing, putting each other at risk.

Nidhhi Agerwal, who was last seen in iSmart Shankar will soon be seen in two Tamil films apart from the Telugu one. There’s also buzz that she will star with Pawan Kalyan in his upcoming project with Krish but the same is yet to be confirmed.