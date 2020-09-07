ENTERTAINMENTTOP NEWS

Nidhhi Agerwal launches her YouTube channel

Actressunches has recently launched her YouTube channel, and she is extremely happy to explore new space. “I’m really excited about this new venture. My fans have been requesting me to come up with a YouTube channel for the longest time. I am happy to share my journey with my audience. I think this is the best way to reach out to them. They will get a close peek into my professional and personal life. I’m sure that my relationship with my fans will definitely grow further,” Nidhhi said.

Her latest video on her channel is about making eco-friendly Ganesha idols.

“The videos so far have garnered a lot of attention. My latest video that captures my process of making a biodegradable Ganesh idol is an attempt to spread the awareness with regard to taking care of Mother Nature. I have received a really positive response and a lot of love on the video,” she added.

On the work front, Nidhhi, who was last seen in “iSmart Shankar”, will next be seen in “Bhoomi.”

