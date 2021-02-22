CITIESTOP NEWS

NIA court convicts two in fake currency case

February 22, 2021
The Special Court for National Investigation Agency (NIA) cases in Bengaluru has convicted two fake Indian currency note (FICN) racketeers on Saturday, and sentenced them to six years of imprisonment with a fine of Rs 15,000 each.

The accused are Gangadhar Ramappa Kholkar and Sabiruddin. The case  was originally registered in Madanayakanahalli police station in Bengaluru Rural district on August 7, 2018, against four people. FICNs with a face value of Rs 6,84,000 in denominations of Rs 2,000 notes were seized from the accused. Subsequently, the NIA had re-registered the case on September 6, 2018, and took over the investigation.

An official release said that the investigation in the case revealed the involvement of four more people, including three FICN suppliers in Malda, West Bengal. After the investigation, NIA had filed chargesheets against seven arrested people Mohammed Sajjad Ali, M G Raju, Kholkar, Vanitha, Abdul Kadir, Sabiruddin, and Vijay.

“The court had earlier convicted three of the accused Mohammed Sajjad Ali, MG Raju, and Abdul Kadir on December 2, 2020, for their role in the conspiracy and had sentenced them to six years of imprisonment. The trial continues against the others charge-sheeted Vanitha and Vijay. We are still probing the investigation Jahiruddin, who is absconding, continues,” the release stated.

