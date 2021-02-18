NIA chargesheets 11 in Bengaluru dacoity cases, links them to terror outfit JMB

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a chargesheet on Wednesday against eleven persons who were accused in a series of four dacoities in Bengaluru reported in 2018. According to the NIA, the accused had hatched a conspiracy with an intention to raise funds for the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen (JMB), a terrorist outfit that operates in Bangladesh – on the pretext of “Maal-e-Ghanimat” meaning “Spoils of War”. Last year in April, the NIA had again registered four cases against the accused for dacoities committed: one each in KR Puram, one in Kothanur, and two in Attibele Police Station limits.

The eleven accused are Najir Sheikh (25), Arif Hussain (23), Asif Ikbal (27), Jahidul Islam (40), Kador Kazi (33), Habibur Rahamansk (28), Mohammad Dilwar Hossain (28), Mustafizur Rahman (39), Adil Sheikh (27), Abdul Karim (21), Mosaraf Hossain (22). The charges were filed before the NIA special court in Bengaluru.

The accused have been booked under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence or giving false information), 395 (dacoity), 397 (robbery or dacoity with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), 399 (preparation to commit dacoity), 400 (belonging to gang of dacoits) and 458 (house-trespass or house-breaking) of the Indian Penal Code, and also sections 17 (raising funds for terrorist act), 18 (conspiracy) and 20 (being member of terrorist gang or organisation) of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

In a press statement, the NIA said, “The main accused, Jahidul Islam, at Kausar disclosed and pointed out all the hideouts where he, along with his associates/JMB members, had taken shelter and identified shops from where they had procured instruments” used in “dacoities and also the houses where dacoities were committed.”

“Jahidul Islam, a Bangladeshi national, who is the main conspirator and leader of JMB, was involved in promoting the activities of JMB in India and is one of the prime accused in serial blasts in Bangladesh 2005. He is also the main conspirator in Burdwan Bomb blast Case and Bodh Gaya Blast Case.”

In further investigation, the NIA claimed that it established the broad network forged by JMB terrorists in India for committing terrorist and subversive activities by procuring arms and explosives, recruiting youth and conducting training camps. The NIA has also said that they are conducting further investigations against other accused who are absconding.