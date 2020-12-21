NIA Arrests 17 Accused in DJ Riots Case

NIA arrested seventeen SDPI/PFI leaders/activists for their involvement in the violent attack and large scale rioting at KG Halli Police Station, Bengaluru on 11.8.2020 after a Facebook post by Naveen, nephew of Sh. Akhanda Srinivas Murthy, Congress MLA of Pulakeshi Nagar, Bengaluru.

The case was originally registered as FIR no.229/ 2020, PS KG Halli, dtd.12.8.2020 and was re- registered as RC-35/ 2020/ NIA/ DLI dtd.21.9.2020 by NIA.

Investigation so far has revealed that the SDPI leaders, namely, Md.Sharieff, President, Bengaluru District, SDPI, Imran Ahmed, President, KG Halli Ward, along with other senior leaders like Rubah Waqas, Shabbar Khan and Shaik Ajmal had conducted meetings at Thanissandra and KG Halli wards in Bengaluru in the evening of 11.8.2020 wherein they conspired, mobilised and led the crowd gathered at KG Halli Police station to attack the police personnel, causing huge damage to the public and police station vehicles. Similarly, accused Abbas, SDPI President of Nagwara ward had also mobilised large crowd at the KG Halli police station through his associates Azil Pasha, Irfan Khan and Akbar Khan.

Investigation also revealed the use of social media channels like Facebook, Instagram, What’s App to spread terror among people and mobilised people from faraway places to gather at KG Halli Police Station. Accused Saddam, Sayed Sohel, Kaleemulla@ Shahrukh Khan were active social media users who participated in riots as well as instigated others to gather at the Police Station.

In the case, so far, 187 accused persons have been arrested. Further investigation is continuing.