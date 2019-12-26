Nexus between Congress, SDPI, PFI clear now: CT Ravi

Mangaluru

Minister for tourism and Kannada culture C T Ravi said, “The nexus between Congress and SDPI and PFI is clear now. They are now conspiring to destabilise the state government.”

Addressing media here on Thursday December 26, C T Ravi said, “In the name of protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), the Congress is trying to destabilise the state government. They expected that there will be violence during Triple Talaq, revocation of Article 370 and decision over Ayodhya. The Congress is disappointed regarding the same.

“When section 144 was declared, who ordered the protestors to come to the streets? Who are the one who came for protests and why did they protest? For Congress, those who pelted stones, and damaged public property are innocents.

“The Congress is instigating violence and defending the same. When public property was damaged, was it a peaceful protest? The Congress is insulting the police. What message Congress is giving to the public?” questioned C T Ravi.

Over Congress leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah’s comment that chief minister B S Yediyurappa has already delivered verdict before the enquiry into police firing, C T Ravi said, “In a cow theft case, when Kabir who was in wanted list, was encountered by ANF squad, compensation was given to Kabir and officer Naveen Naik was sent to jail under Sec 302 without any enquiry. Which enquiry was undertaken there? Siddaramaiah’s mentality is to support criminals.”

Over Congress’ claims that the state government is communal, C T Ravi said, “Those who chalk out schemes like Shadi Bhagya and Pravasa Bhagya on the basis of religion are communal or the BJP which is introducing schemes irrespective of caste and religion are communal? Ayushman Bharath, Kissan Samman, cycle, milk subsidy is what BJP has introduced and there is no caste and religion for it. Congress claims those who died in the Mangaluru incident are innocent, and compensation should be given. Should we give compensation to those who are involved in criminal activities? Congress needs to

clarify this.

“The Congress even doubting the authenticity of CCTV footages. It is the old habit of Congress suspecting on everything. Even when they lose elections, they suspect the EVMs,” said C T Ravi.