ZP CEO climbs water tank to inspect drinking water facilities

CH NEWS, BIDAR Zilla Panchayat CEO Gitte Madhav Vithal Rao visited Chatnal village in Aurad taluk and inspected drinking water sources and supply arrangements. The CEO climbed onto a water tank supplying a section of the village to inspect the water storage and cleanliness. He instructed officials to clean the tank regularly and ensure the supply of safe and clean drinking water to residents. Warning officials against negligence, he said that any lapse in drinking water supply would not be tolerated.He also visited Dhapad Mahagaon, Santpur and Hedgapur villages and reviewed the progress of Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) works. He inspected libraries, Anganwadi centres, primary health centres and veterinary hospitals to assess their functioning and infrastructure.Warning officials against negligence, he said that any lapse in drinking water supply would not be tolerated. He also visited Dhapad Mahagaon, Santpur and Hedgapur villages and reviewed the progress of Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) works. He inspected libraries, Anganwadi centres, primary health centres and veterinary hospitals to assess their functioning and infrastructure. At Hedgapur, he visited the Livestock Breeding and Training Centre and reviewed the progress of the building construction work. He subsequently visited the primary health centre and veterinary hospital and obtained details about their functioning. Taluk Panchayat Executive Officer Kiran Patil, Assistant Director Shivakumar Ghate, DrGautamArali, Assistant Executive Engineer Maruti Rathod, Taluk Health Officer Dr Anilkumar, PDO Santosh Patil, Nagesh Mukrambe, Sharanappa Gadage, Ambadas Patil and other officials accompanied him.