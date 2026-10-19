Zelensky ready to contest wartime presidential polls

Kyiv Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he is ready to contest presidential elections if voting takes place before the war with Russia ends, according to Ukraine’s Ukrinform news agency. He indicated that Ukraine could explore arrangements for holding elections during the conflict if Russia agreed to a 60-day ceasefire. According to a report by Xinhua News Agency, Zelensky said the period would allow the country to amend its election legislation and establish the security arrangements required to conduct voting. Ukraine last held presidential elections in 2019. The country imposed martial law in 2022 following Russia’s invasion, preventing elections from being held because of security concerns. Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump called on Ukraine to conduct a presidential election. Zelensky’s remarks come amid continuing uncertainty over the war and international support for Kyiv. he said the United States had temporarily suspended crucial intelligence sharing with Ukraine for three days, leaving Ukrainian forces without American warnings about Russian ballistic missile attacks during that period. He said the interruption affected access to information that only the United States could provide, particularly advance warnings of ballistic missile strikes. Zelensky also stated that restrictions on satellite communications used by Ukrainian forces had not been fully lifted. Although Ukraine continued receiving intelligence from European countries and other international partners, Zelensky said their capabilities could not completely replace American systems. He stressed the importance of US intelligence in helping Ukraine anticipate Russian ballistic missile attacks and protect its forces and population. The Ukrainian government faces the challenge of balancing democratic processes with security requirements during the ongoing conflict. Any decision to hold elections would require suitable legal provisions and security arrangements, while the proposed ceasefire remains a key condition in Zelensky’s remarks.