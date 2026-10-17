‘Youth Parliament teaches students true democratic values’

CH NEWS, ARSIKERE The taluk-level Youth Parliament session recently commenced at the Sri Venkateshwara Kala Bhavana in Arsikere taluk. The inspiring event, organized to observe the International Day of Democracy, aims to help students become highly effective future leaders and deeply uphold the foundational principles of our democracy and Constitution. During the grand inauguration, Minister for Excise and Hassan district in-charge K. M. Shivalinge Gowda strongly highlighted the importance of active public involvement. He even suggested hosting future sessions at Kasturba Camp so that local community members and the general public can easily listen to the thoughtful discussions presented by the students. Drawing directly from his impressive 20-year political career serving across both ruling and opposition benches, the Minister promised to share his extensive practical experience. He noted that student discussions should address broad public interests rather than being confined to narrow topics. Furthermore, he emphasized that proper question-and-answer timing allows the opposition to prepare sharp inquiries while giving the ruling party sufficient time to formulate solid responses. The Minister also praised the vital role of the Legislative Assembly Speaker, noting that occupying the chair demands exceptional intelligence. He explained that these mock sessions foster a healthy culture of debate, teaching participants proper language use, respectful debate conduct, objection procedures, and strict rule compliance. Ultimately, this comprehensive training prepares young minds to confidently voice common people's concerns in future governance.