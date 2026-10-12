‘Youth must care for our country's future’

CH NEWS, CHITRADURGA Young people need to build genuine care, commitment, and concern for everyday citizens right now if they wish to lead tomorrow, said Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Dr. Akash S. on Monday. Speaking while opening the taluk-level Youth Parliament at the Zilla Panchayat Hall, he urged students to understand civic duties early. The event was held jointly with the District Administration, District Legal Services Authority, Zilla Panchayat, Social Welfare Department, Education Department, Saraswathi Law College, and the Advocates' Association. Dr. Akash highlighted the core values of the Constitution, noting that the Preamble ensures fundamental freedom of thought, speech, faith, and worship for all people. He explained that citizens hold every right to highlight their grievances through peaceful protest when official policies cause hardship to the public. However, he cautioned youth to always verify if their actions, slogans, and ideas truly benefit the country. He also noted that healthy democracy relies on both ruling and opposition parties working responsibly, adding that youth parliaments should set high standards for real legislative debates. The gathering began with floral tributes to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and the Constitution's Preamble, followed by a collective recitation of the text. Organizers then distributed certificates to student winners and active participants. Key dignitaries joined the function, including Social Welfare Deputy Director Mallikarjun, Advocates' Association President Maheshwarappa, Saraswathi Law College Principal M.S. Sudhadevi, and Assistant Director Parameshwarappa. A large number of college students actively participated, making the civic initiative a memorable success for the local youth community. Highlights • Dr. Akash S. inaugurated Youth Parliament • Students urged to understand civic duties • Constitutional Preamble guarantees fundamental freedoms • Peaceful protests allowed against hardships • Youth must verify actions benefit country • Legislative debates need high standards