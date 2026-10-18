Yediyurappa alleges conspiracy against Siddaramaiah

CH NEWS, Davanagere Former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Sunday alleged that Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and others had systematically conspired to remove Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah from office. Speaking to reporters at Shamanur Shivashankarappa Parvatamma Kalyana Mantapa in Davanagere during the campaign for the South-East Graduates’ Constituency election, Yediyurappa said Siddaramaiah was observing the developments calmly and that the political situation should be watched. Criticising the Congress government, he accused it of irresponsible governance and alleged that it had failed to address drought conditions and the hardships faced by people. Describing the administration as a “Tughlaq Darbar”, he said the people would teach the government a lesson. Yediyurappa further alleged that the ruling party was misusing its power and attempting to create confusion by trying to remove Siddaramaiah. He said the government had failed to respond to criticism and appealed to voters to bring the Congress administration to an end. BJP-JD(S) alliance for next government Expressing confidence in the BJP-JD(S) alliance, Yediyurappa said both parties would contest the next political battle together and work to form the government. He urged voters to support the alliance, alleging that the present administration was corrupt. He was campaigning for K.M. Suresh, the NDA candidate for the South-East Graduates’ Constituency, and expressed confidence in his victory. Former Minister M.P. Renukacharya also criticised the Congress government, calling it a “CD factory” and alleging that it was distracted by controversies instead of addressing drought-related problems. He questioned the government's announcement regarding Taluk Panchayat and Zilla Panchayat elections and appealed to voters to support Suresh. MP Govind Karjol criticised the Congress over its allegations concerning the Election Commission and the NEET issue. He defended the Special Summary Revision (SSR) of electoral rolls, stating that such exercises had been conducted previously. He also made allegations concerning Rahul Gandhi's citizenship, referring to a legal case that he claimed was pending in court.