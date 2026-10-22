Yatnal targets Priyank Kharge, seeks Vijayendra meeting clarification

CH NEWS, VIJAYAPURA MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has criticised Minister Priyank Kharge over his demand for permission-related action against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), alleging that the Minister was focusing excessively on the organisation while neglecting his responsibilities as Home Minister. Speaking to the media, Yatnal questioned whether permission requirements were being applied uniformly to processions organised by different communities. Referring to Eid-e-Milad processions and Tipu Sultan Jayanti celebrations, he asked why the issue of permissions was being raised against the RSS now. Yatnal said, the Home Minister should concentrate on improving police training and introducing modern techniques and equipment to strengthen law enforcement rather than repeatedly targeting the RSS. Referring to the arrest of a suspected terrorist in Kalaburagi, Yatnal questioned the handling of the case and alleged that the suspect had been staying in a house below the minister's residence. He asked what action had been taken in the matter. The allegation could not be independently verified. Responding to questions about his meeting with BJP leader BY Vijayendra in Dharwad, Yatnal said it was purely coincidental. He said he was already present at the location when Vijayendra arrived, and their conversation was a routine exchange of pleasantries. When I left the party, I became more relaxed, Yatnal said, describing his response to Vijayendra's enquiry about his well-being. Clarifying his meeting with former minister Murugesh Nirani at Bagalkot, Yatnal said he visits the residence of Nanasaheb every year during Ayudha Puja. Nirani had also arrived there, and they held a normal conversation without discussing politics, he said. Yatnal confirmed that he would visit Delhi to participate in an event marking the birth anniversary of Kittur Rani Chennamma. He said Union Minister V. Somanna had invited him to the programme.