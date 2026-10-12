Yatnal accuses Hebbalkar of ₹5,000 crore claim

CH NEWS, VIJAYAPURA Vijaypur City MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has launched a scathing attack on the Congress government in Karnataka, alleging that its guarantee schemes have failed to deliver the promised relief to people while placing a heavy financial burden on the state. Targeting former Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar, Yatnal alleged that she went home with Rs 5,000 crore, questioning the government's financial priorities. He argued that if the amount had been utilised for farmers' welfare, the government could have provided compensation of Rs 10,000 per acre to distressed farmers. Referring to the reported diesel shortage affecting Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) operations, Yatnal pointed to buses remaining in depots in Vijayapura, claiming that the situation reflected the government's financial difficulties. He also alleged that the transport corporation was facing losses of around Rs 8,000 crore. Criticising the Congress government's guarantee schemes, Yatnal questioned whether the promises made before the elections had translated into meaningful relief for ordinary citizens. He also raised concerns over rising electricity charges, claiming that power costs had increased several times and placing an additional burden on households. While the Shakti scheme provides free bus travel for women, Yatnal questioned the overall impact of the government's guarantees, arguing that men continue to pay for bus travel while the cost of essential services keeps rising. Yatnal further criticised the rising expenses associated with stamp duty, sub-registrar office services and obtaining essential documents, including birth and death certificates. He alleged that people were facing increasing financial pressure even when accessing basic government services. Describing the Congress government's guarantee schemes as a failed experiment, Yatnal argued that the administration had failed to fulfil the public's expectations on farmers' compensation, transport services and the cost of living. His remarks have intensified the political debate over the state's financial management and the effectiveness of the Congress government's welfare promises.