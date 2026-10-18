Weather clips Surya Kiran’s wings

Mysuru Unfavourable weather played spoilsport with the much-awaited Surya Kiran aerobatic display at Mysuru Dasara on Sunday, forcing the Indian Air Force’s famed nine-aircraft team to cut short its performance. However, the team has promised a spectacular show on Monday, weather permitting. Talking to media persons, Wing Commander Abhimanyu Tyagi of the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team said the pilots were delighted to be part of the auspicious Dasara celebrations and interact with the enthusiastic crowd. The team had planned a nine-aircraft display, showcasing the precision flying and breathtaking formations that have made Surya Kiran a major attraction at air shows across the country. “Today’s display had to be cut short because of weather constraints, including cloud cover and rain in the morning.” Wing Commandar Tyagi said the team could perform only three basic horizontal manoeuvres, while its usual repertoire also includes spectacular vertical manoeuvres. The curtailed performance meant that spectators had to miss several of the aerial formations and stunts they had eagerly anticipated. The officer expressed hope that improved weather conditions on Monday would allow the team to present its complete display and enthral the audience with its trademark precision, coordination and aerial artistry. Surya Kiran generally operates from Bidar in Karnataka and conducts displays between September and March. For the Mysuru Dasara engagement, the team is operating from Yelahanka near Bengaluru. Highlighting the team’s distinction, Wing Commander Tyagi said Surya Kiran was among just four aerobatic teams in the world capable of performing nine-aircraft displays. The officer also praised the enthusiasm of the Mysuru crowd and expressed hope that spectators would turn up in equally large numbers for the next performance. With weather conditions holding the key, aviation enthusiasts and Dasara visitors will be hoping for clear skies on Monday, when the nine jets are expected to return to the skies and deliver the full-throttle aerial spectacle that Mysuru has been waiting for.