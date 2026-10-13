“We grow with the world and for the world”: PM Modi

NEW DELHI Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India’s economic growth benefits the world and does not come at the expense of other countries. Speaking at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in New Delhi on Tuesday, he described India as a steady and trusted partner that supports global progress and stability. “Whenever the world requires a steady pillar, India comprehends its responsibility and extends a hand in support,” Modi said. He added that India’s development was based on cooperation rather than competition at the cost of other nations. “We do not grow at anyone’s cost; we grow with the world and for the world,” he said, highlighting the country’s role in the global economy. The Prime Minister cited India’s economic performance as evidence of its resilience. He pointed to a growth rate of 7.8% in the April-June quarter, along with foreign-exchange reserves exceeding $700 billion. These figures, he said, reflected the strength of the Indian economy and its ability to remain steady amid changing global conditions. Modi also referred to reforms introduced across several sectors to strengthen the country’s economic framework. These included changes in taxation, insolvency rules and labour laws. The reforms were presented as part of India’s efforts to improve its economic systems, support development and build resilience. His remarks highlighted the importance of policy changes in helping the country respond to challenges and maintain growth. Addressing the international gathering, Modi emphasised that India understood its responsibility when the world needed a reliable partner. His message focused on shared progress and cooperation between countries. By linking India’s economic growth with global development, the Prime Minister presented the country as a partner willing to contribute to wider prosperity. His remarks at the forum underscored the government’s position that India’s rise should support the world economy rather than come at the cost of other nations.