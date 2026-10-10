Wangchuk threatens fast or march if Delhi detainees held

NEW DELHI Ladakhi activist Sonam Wangchuk has warned that he may launch a hunger strike or undertake a foot march if political leaders detained during Saturday’s protests in Delhi are not released by Sunday. In a video message shared on social media, Wangchuk expressed concern over the detention of several political leaders and activists who had attempted to march towards Jantar Mantar to protest against alleged irregularities in the functioning of the Election Commission. He described the situation as an “undeclared emergency” in the country. “Yesterday when I posted a message appealing for unity and peace in today's protest, I had never imagined that the biggest democracy in the world would be under an undeclared EMERGENCY,” he wrote. Wangchuk, who had extended his support to the protest called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), did not attend the demonstration in person because of preparations for winter in Ladakh. He said he had been encouraged by the number of leaders who had come forward to lead the movement but was concerned to learn that they had been detained. The activist said he hoped the detained leaders would be released soon. However, he warned that he would be “compelled to consider an Anshan Fast or Padyatra March” if they remained in custody by Sunday. Wangchuk had earlier said he would not participate in the October 10 protest, citing preparations for winter and work related to water security. These included the construction of artificial glaciers, experiments to improve glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) safety and efforts to address potential hazards posed by more than 200 glacial lakes in the high Himalayas. Several Opposition leaders were detained at different locations across Delhi amid heavy security arrangements and restrictions on movement. Those detained included former chief ministers Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee, Pinarayi Vijayan and Manik Sarkar. Other detainees included CPI(M) general secretary M.A. Baby, veteran Left leader Brinda Karat, CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, activist Yogendra Yadav and lawyer Prashant Bhushan. The protest was organised to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. The allegations remain contested, and the demonstrations brought together political leaders, activists and protesters seeking accountability from the Election Commission.