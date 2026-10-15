VTU, Vishwabharat Skill Institute sign MoU for student jobs

CH NEWS BENGALURU Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) has signed an MoU with Vishwabharat Skill Institute (VBSI) to provide industry-oriented practical training and improve employment opportunities for engineering students. The agreement was signed on Thursday at the VTU Regional Office by Vice-Chancellor Prof. S. Vidyashankar and a delegation led by VBSI Director F. R. Singhvi. The initiative will train 3,000 students over three years in fields including artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, cloud computing, data analytics, industrial automation, electric vehicles and renewable energy. “More than 100 industry experts will voluntarily guide students, and the company has assured employment opportunities,” Vidyashankar said. Registrar Prof. Prasad B. Rampure and other officials attended the event.