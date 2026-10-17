Voter deletion threatens democracy: Min U.T.Khader

Ullal Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Karnataka Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader has said that the cancellation of eligible voters' names from electoral rolls poses a serious threat to democracy. He clarified that he was not opposed to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls but stressed that the process must not deprive eligible citizens of their fundamental voting rights. Speaking on the issue in Ullal, Khader emphasised the importance of protecting every citizen's right to participate in elections. He indicated that the concern was not about conducting the SIR exercise itself, but about ensuring that genuine voters were not excluded from electoral lists during the verification process. The revision of electoral rolls is intended to verify voter details and improve the accuracy of electoral records. However, concerns arise when eligible voters' names are removed without proper verification or when citizens face difficulties in establishing their eligibility. Khader's remarks highlight the importance of transparency, accuracy and accountability in maintaining electoral rolls. He stressed that the process should be carried out in a manner that protects the democratic rights of citizens. Eligible voters' rights must be protected The right to vote is a fundamental pillar of representative democracy. Any exercise to update electoral rolls must therefore ensure that eligible citizens are given adequate opportunities to verify their details and correct discrepancies. Voters whose names are missing from electoral lists need clear information about the procedures for checking their status and seeking corrections. Proper communication and accessible grievance-redressal mechanisms are essential to prevent eligible citizens from losing their opportunity to participate in elections. Khader's statement comes amid wider discussions surrounding the implementation of the SIR process and concerns over the possible deletion of eligible voters' names. The issue has renewed attention on the responsibility of electoral authorities to conduct verification fairly and transparently. Ensuring that no eligible citizen is wrongly excluded remains essential to maintaining public confidence in the electoral process and safeguarding democratic participation.