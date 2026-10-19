‘Vokkaliga leaders must unite to protect community dignity’

CH NEWS, Magadi Taluk Vokkaligara Sangha president KEB Ramakrishnayya has appealed to Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy to set aside their personal differences and work towards protecting the dignity and unity of the Vokkaliga community. Speaking at a press conference at the Sangha office in NES Layout, Magadi, he said the dispute between the two leaders was not merely a personal matter but one that could affect the community’s unity and future. He recalled the contributions of leaders such as Kengal Hanumanthaiah, S.M. Krishna, H.D. Deve Gowda, Sadananda Gowda and H.D. Kumaraswamy to Karnataka and the country. Ramakrishnayya urged Adichunchanagiri Math seer Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji and Nanjavadhuta Swamiji to intervene and help resolve the political differences. He said the Sangha would request the seers to guide both leaders towards reconciliation. He also pointed out that Shivakumar had earlier supported Kumaraswamy’s efforts to become Chief Minister and urged Kumaraswamy to reciprocate that support. He expressed concern that the continuing allegations and the reported sting operation could damage the community’s reputation and affect the political future of second-rung leaders, including N. Chaluvarayaswamy, H.C. Balakrishna and Krishna Byre Gowda. He appealed to both leaders to stop targeting each other and resolve their differences through dialogue. Sangha director D.C. Shivanna also criticised Kumaraswamy, alleging that he was focusing more on accusations against Shivakumar than on public issues. Shivanna questioned his contribution to industrial development in Karnataka and urged him to support sugarcane farmers who are protesting for their demands. He also alleged that opposition to the township project was linked to protecting personal land interests. The press conference was attended by vice-president H.R. Ramesh, treasurer A.L. Narasimha Murthy, A.R. Manjunath, Kiran, Anand, Hanumanthaiah, Siddaraju, Renukappa and other Sangha members.