Vivaan Dave wins double gold at Gujarat championships

Ahmedabad Fourteen-year-old table tennis player Vivaan Dave won gold medals in the Under-17 and Under-19 categories at the Gujarat State Table Tennis Championships 2026, held in Gandhidham from Oct 16 to 20. Supported by Adani Sportsline’s “Garv Hai” initiative, Vivaan delivered an impressive performance against older and more experienced opponents to secure both titles and add another achievement to his growing career. Vivaan was previously ranked No. 2 in India in the Under-15 category. He has continued to demonstrate his potential through strong performances in domestic and international competitions. Earlier this year, he won gold in the Under-17 category at the UTT National Ranking Table Tennis Championship in Kanpur. He also secured silver in the Under-15 category at the WTT Youth Contender in Ulaanbaatar before winning bronze in the same category in Tashkent. In 2025, Vivaan achieved another double-gold performance at the UTT 87th Inter-State Sub-Junior and Cadet National Table Tennis Championships, winning both the Under-15 individual and team titles. Having started playing table tennis at the age of five, Vivaan dreams of representing India at the Olympics and winning a gold medal for the country. Through its “Garv Hai” initiative, Adani Sportsline has supported his development by providing table tennis kits and equipment and facilitating travel for competitions. He has been associated with the programme since August 1, 2026. Vivaan will next participate in the WTT Youth Contender Chennai, scheduled from October 23 to 26. He will subsequently prepare for the National Ranking Table Tennis Championship in Punjab later this year.