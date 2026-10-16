Vinicius Junior handed 4 match ban after red cardg

Bengaluru Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior has been handed a controversial four-match suspension following a red card for violent conduct during a tense La Liga fixture. The Brazilian forward will miss four crucial domestic league matches, most notably the upcoming El Clasico clash against arch-rivals Barcelona. The disciplinary committee issued a two-match ban for a hair-pulling incident involving an opponent, along with an additional two matches for aggressive protesting against match officials. The punishment immediately ignited fierce debate across Spanish football. Vinicius expressed deep frustration over the ruling, accusing referees and league officials of deliberately targeting him. The winger claimed that he faces harsher scrutiny and unfair bias on the pitch compared to other players, further straining his relationship with match officials. Meanwhile, Real Madrid manager José Mourinho strongly criticized the timing of the announcement. The suspension was made public just hours before their crucial UEFA Champions League fixture against AS Roma, a maneuver Mourinho publicly labeled as "shameless" and an obvious attempt to destabilize the squad ahead of critical games. Club officials are preparing an appeal, hoping to reduce the suspension so the star forward can return in time for El Clasico. However, league authorities stand firm on the decision, citing the severity of both the on-field altercation and the subsequent dissent toward the refereeing crew. The unfolding saga promises to dominate sports headlines as Real Madrid navigates a challenging stretch of their domestic and European campaigns without one of their most influential players.