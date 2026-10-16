Vijay inaugurates ₹300 crore Periyar Arivulagam center

COIMBATORE Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay inaugurated Periyar Arivulagam, a library and science centre built at an estimated cost of ₹300 crore in Coimbatore, on Friday. The facility includes a digital library and a planetarium. After inaugurating the centre, Vijay is scheduled to visit its various sections and launch several government projects before travelling to Thrissur in Keralam to attend a Navaratri event. Security arrangements were strengthened across Coimbatore ahead of the Chief Minister’s arrival. Vijay travelled from Chennai by a special aircraft. Trained sniffer dogs conducted checks at the airport, while police personnel were deployed along the roads leading to the venue. Barricades were placed on both sides of the route in preparation for an expected roadshow from the airport to the Periyar study centre. Minister P. Anand and Sampath received Vijay at Coimbatore airport. Following the government programme, the Chief Minister is scheduled to travel by helicopter to Thrissur. A helipad has been established at PRS Grounds on Coimbatore-Avinashi Road for his departure. He is expected to return to Coimbatore after attending the Navaratri event before leaving for Chennai. The inauguration comes a day after Vijay’s party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), joined a Congress-led INDIA bloc protest in Chennai. The agitation opposed alleged irregularities in electoral rolls and the Special Intensive Revision of voter lists, while seeking the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. It marked TVK’s first participation in such a campaign since joining the INDIA bloc on October 3. The protest was led by Congress MP B. Manickam Tagore and the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee, with representatives of all seven constituent parties participating. TVK leader and School Education Minister A. Rajmohan, VCK president and MP Thol Thirumavalavan, and MDMK general secretary Vaiko also attended the demonstration. Vijay’s Coimbatore programme includes the centre’s inauguration and the launch of government projects.