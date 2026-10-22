Vendors line road from old bus stand to fort

CH NEWS, KODAGU Along the road leading from the old private bus stand here to the fort, rows of vendors selling various items were found. Some had erected plastic roofs to keep out the rain. Others had spread tarpaulins in the open and put up various items for sale. Among them were not only those who came from different parts of our state. What was special was that there were also traders from other states with them. Traders had come in droves from neighboring Tamil Nadu. Here, scenes of people sitting in rows to trade were seen. Almost all of them brought various types of Rudraksha beads, rare Rudraksha beads, Rudraksha necklaces, conch shells, women's anklets, and various types of rings for trade. Rohit, who had come from faraway Rajasthan, responded, I hope that most people will buy the toys I have brought this time. Most of the items found were Chinese toys and home decor items. They were filled with plastic flowers. There were also a number of vendors selling various types of food, including churumuru and musukina jola. Those selling coffee, tea, and snacks had also opened their shops. Although the road was closed to traffic on Wednesday evening, a large number of women, children, and the elderly were seen.

Sukanya told, we won't be able to come here at night. There will be a large number of people who have consumed alcohol. There will also be a rush. So, I came to see the city before that. Another Rani responded, saying, our relatives had come to our house. It was difficult for them to show Dasara at night. It was also difficult to walk in that crowd. So, I came to show them the mantaps in front of the respective temples before the procession started. Ramakrishnamurthy, an elder, responded, I don't know when even elders like us will get the chance to witness the splendor of this Dasara, and walked away, expressing sadness. Among them, a trader named Rajashekar responded, I have come from Tiruchirapalli in Tamil Nadu. Some people have come from nearby Torenur. This time, business is less compared to last time. The reason for this is the rains that have been falling for the past few days.