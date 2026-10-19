Veerashaiva Mahasabha promotes education and unity

CH NEWS, Kushtagi The Koppal and Kushtagi units of the Akhila Bharata Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha organized a district-level merit award ceremony and membership drive at NCH Mangala Bhavana in Kushtagi. The programme aimed to encourage academic excellence and strengthen community unity. Murugesh Nirani, State Vice-President of the Mahasabha and former Minister, inaugurated the event and said Veerashaivas follow Basavanna’s teachings. He stressed the need for community members to unite, pursue education and become economically and socially stronger. Paranna Munavalli, State Vice-President and former MLA, said membership registration remained low despite the community’s estimated population of 1.5 crore in Karnataka. He urged members to participate in the drive and work together for community development. Amaregouda Bayyapura, State Vice-President and former Minister, announced the initiative to honour Veerashaiva Lingayat students who excelled in SSLC and second PUC examinations through the ‘Pratibha Puraskara’ awards. He said membership registration was also being launched and emphasized that education was essential for building a stable society and improving economic conditions. Veena Vijayananda Kashappanavar, National President of the Mahasabha’s Women’s Wing, called for unity and greater support for children’s education. She urged parents to encourage talented students and ensure every child receives an education. Dr. Mahadeva Mahaswamigalu of Kukanur, Sri Karibasava Shivacharya Mahaswamigalu of Maddanimatha, Kushtagi, and the seer of Mainahalli Matha blessed the gathering. State office-bearers, former public representatives, district and taluk leaders, advocates, community members and other dignitaries attended the programme, supporting the organization’s efforts to expand membership and promote educational achievement among students.