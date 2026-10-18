Vance defends H-1B remarks, admits his rhetoric was imperfect

Washington US Vice President JD Vance has defended his description of H-1B visa workers as “indentured servants”, admitting that his choice of words was imperfect. He clarified that his criticism targeted the visa system and employers, not foreign professionals. Speaking at town hall on Saturday, Vance said the system could give companies excessive control over foreign workers because their visas are closely tied to their employment. He explained that workers could face the risk of returning to their home countries if they lost their jobs, making them vulnerable to unfair treatment by employers. Vance said his remarks were intended to criticise companies that bring foreign professionals to the United States and the system that allows such dependence. India had strongly objected to the terminology, calling it deeply offensive because of its historical and colonial associations. During the discussion, Vance also mentioned his South Indian in-laws and expressed affection for his wife, Usha Vance, whose parents immigrated from India. He said his aim was not to dehumanise immigrants and stressed the need to balance welcoming foreign professionals with protecting American workers. Earlier this month, Vance announced the suspension of several firms, including Indian IT companies, from a programme allowing foreign workers to seek green cards. The administration argued that the practice had disadvantaged American workers. Indian professionals account for more than 70 per cent of approved H-1B petitions annually. The visa programme has remained a subject of debate over employment opportunities, immigration policy and the treatment of foreign workers in the United States. Vance’s latest remarks sought to clarify his position amid continuing discussion over the programme and its impact on workers and employers.