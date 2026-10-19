Ultra-left seeking deep unrest before poll: French PM

Paris French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu has warned that extreme-left groups could attempt to create widespread disorder and disrupt the timetable for the 2027 presidential election, citing information received from intelligence agencies. Speaking after an interministerial crisis meeting on Monday, Lecornu said intelligence services had alerted the government to the possibility that groups could mobilise to challenge the schedule and even the holding of the presidential election. He accused radical-left groups of exploiting recent protests and violence to advance their political objectives. The warning follows a weekend of demonstrations across France over rising living costs, fuel prices and pressure on public services. While many people participated in peaceful rallies, some protests escalated into clashes, looting and attacks on public buildings and businesses. Lecornu said the government would not allow violence to determine the country’s political agenda. He stressed that peaceful demonstrations were legitimate in a democracy, but acts of arson, destruction and attacks on people had no place in public life. He called for those responsible to be identified, arrested and brought before the courts. <Cite refs={["turn834233search5","turn834233news15"]}/> The prime minister also called for stronger security measures in areas affected by unrest. The government has discussed localised and limited curfews in some cities to prevent further violence and protect residents, businesses and public property. The allegations against extreme-left groups have added to political tensions ahead of the 2027 presidential election. The government’s accusations have been contested by opposition figures, who have criticised its handling of the demonstrations and questioned its response to public grievances. France is preparing for an election amid concerns about economic pressures, public dissatisfaction and political divisions. The recent protests have brought these issues into sharper focus, with demands ranging from lower living costs to improved public services.