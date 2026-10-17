Udupi MLA Yashpal urges officials to resolve public grievances

Udupi Public grievances must receive a positive response, and appropriate solutions should be provided to ensure the success of the state government's public service initiatives, said Udupi MLA Yashpal A. Suvarna. He was speaking while presiding over a hobli-level public grievance redressal meeting organised by the Public Service Department and Brahmavar taluk administration at the Souharda community hall of Sacred Heart Church in Kolalagiri, Uppoor village. He said Udupi district had made progress in education and economic development partly because people directly approach elected representatives and officials to resolve their concerns. However, he stressed that vacancies in various government departments must be filled to improve public services and make administration more effective. Suvarna urged people to participate actively in public grievance meetings held in their respective areas and use the opportunity to present their concerns. He said elected representatives and officials should work together to ensure that government schemes reach the intended beneficiaries. Dr. Sunitha Shetty, chairperson of the Brahmavar Taluk Guarantee Schemes Implementation Committee, said the initiative provided an important opportunity for public representatives and officials to serve people. She expressed hope that the programme would help resolve different kinds of public problems effectively. Deputy Commissioner Swaroopa T.K. said the state government had been conducting public grievance meetings every Saturday since September 5 to deliver government services to citizens at their doorsteps. District-level meetings are held on the first and third Saturdays, while hobli-level meetings take place on the second and fourth Saturdays. She urged officials to treat public service as their responsibility and resolve submitted petitions honestly and according to priority. During the meeting, symbolic benefits under the 25 per cent Gram Panchayat grant scheme were distributed to eligible beneficiaries. A total of 43 petitions relating to various government departments were submitted by the public. Several district and taluk-level officials, representatives and residents of Uppoor Gram Panchayat attended the meeting.