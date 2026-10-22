Uchila Dasara concludes with grand Chandika Yaga

CH NEWS, UDUPI The final day began with the Udaya Puja and mass prayers at the shrine of Sri Mahalakshmi, followed by the Mahapuja under the guidance of Kukkikatte Raghavendra Tantri, the temple's Tantri, and chief priest Raghavendra Upadhyaya. A mass Chandika Yaga was performed, culminating in the Purnahuti. Following the distribution of prasadam, thousands of devotees participated in the Maha Annasantarpane and received the blessings of the goddess. Bhajana Sankirtane was held as part of the celebrations, followed by Mahamangalarati to Sri Sharadamba and the Navadurgas. Visarjana Puja was performed from 2.30 pm, while the Sri Mahalakshmi Kallokta Puja and Mahamangalarati were conducted in the evening. The grand immersion procession commenced at 3 pm. The procession was marked by colourful displays and hundreds of tableaux, adding to the festive atmosphere. Flowers were showered on Sri Sharadamba from a drone, creating a spectacular visual spectacle. Uchila Dasara organiser Nadoja Dr G Shankar inaugurated the grand procession by performing arati to Sri Sharadamba. The celebrations witnessed the participation of several prominent personalities, including Udupi Uchila Dasara organiser Nadoja Dr G Shankar, Dakshina Kannada Mogaveera Mahajana Sangha president Jaya C Kotian Bellampalli, secretary Sharan Kumar Mattu, temple administration board president Giridhar Suvarna, Udupi-Uchila Dasara Committee president Vinay Karkera, MLA Gurme Suresh Shetty, Yashpal Suvarna, KPCC Campaign committee president Vinay Kumar Sorake, Mohan Bengre, Dinesh Yermal, Manoj Kanchan, Satish Kundar Malpe, Vasudeva Salian, Gundu B Amin, Ratnakar Salian Malpe, Vishwas Amin, Sandhyadeepa Sunil, Kavita Sharath and temple manager Satish Amin Padukere, among others. The utsava murti of Sri Mahalakshmi of Uchila was placed on a specially designed elephant-shaped replica, while idols of Sri Sharadamba and the Navadurgas were carried in separate vehicles as part of the procession.