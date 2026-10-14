TVK to consider AIADMK switchovers: Min Arunraj

Chennai Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) will take a decision on the political situation only if AIADMK legislators switch sides, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Arunraj has said. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event at Kilpauk Medical College in Chennai, Arunraj clarified that his party had no specific plan to pursue the matter at present. However, he indicated that TVK would remain open to considering the situation if AIADMK MLAs decided to leave their party and join its ranks. The minister's remarks come amid discussions over possible political realignments in Tamil Nadu and the future strategies of various parties. Any movement of legislators between political parties could influence political calculations and alliance dynamics in the State. Arunraj made it clear that TVK was not currently pursuing a specific initiative to attract AIADMK legislators. Instead, the party would assess the circumstances and decide on its course of action if such developments took place. TVK, led by actor-turned-politician Vijay, has emerged as a new player in Tamil Nadu politics and is seeking to establish its position in the State's political landscape. Its future political decisions, including possible alliances and responses to changes within rival parties, are being closely watched. The AIADMK remains one of the major political parties in Tamil Nadu. Any decision by its sitting legislators to switch parties could have implications for the party's organisational strength and the broader political equation. Arunraj's statement suggests that TVK intends to respond to any such development rather than initiate a move at this stage. He did not announce any immediate decision regarding possible defections or political arrangements. The remarks highlight the continuing uncertainty surrounding political alignments in Tamil Nadu, where parties are assessing their strategies and positions ahead of future electoral contests.