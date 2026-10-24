Turn Research into solutions

CH NEWS KALABURAGI We should contribute to national development and economic growth by transforming scientific discoveries into innovative solutions, said Kanika Malik, Senior Principal Scientist, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, New Delhi. He delivered the keynote address at a national workshop on 'Intellectual Property and Ethics' organized by the Department of Legal Studies in collaboration with IQAC on Friday at the auditorium of the Central University of Karnataka (CUK) in Kadaganchi, Aland taluk. Inaugurating the workshop, CUK Vice Chancellor Prof Battu Satyanarayana advised, students should transform their ideas and inventions into patents, innovative products and startups and contribute to the achievement of the goal of Developed India 2047. IQAC Director and Dean of the Faculty of Engineering Prof M Amarendra Matsa, Dean of the Faculty of Law Prof. Basavaraj M. Kubakaddy spoke. Two technical sessions were held at the workshop. Dean of the Body of Physical Sciences Prof. Rajiv Joshi, Associate Professor of Maharashtra National Law University Ashok P Wadje, Dean of the Body of Mathematical Sciences Prof RS Hegdi, Dean of the Body of Chemical Sciences Prof Pallepogu Raghavaiah, Program coordinators Shashirekha Malgi, Junu Das, Head of the Legal Department Anant Chinchure, Prof Pramod Kumar, Renuka Gubbewada, Jagadish Chandra, Vaishnavi Narayani, Krishna Kumar Sharma, Tilaka, Gururaja Mukarambi, Mayur Poojar, Jagadish Biradar, Mallikarjuna Ananda Halli and other students participated.