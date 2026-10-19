Tungabhadra Dam water supply to continue until Nov 20

CH NEWS, Bengaluru Water from the Tungabhadra Dam will be released to Raichur, Koppal, Ballari and Vijayanagara districts for drinking and irrigation purposes until November 20, Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi announced on Monday. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Tungabhadra Irrigation Advisory Committee chaired by him at Vikasa Soudha. Tangadagi, who handles Backward Classes Welfare and Kannada and Culture, said the reservoir currently holds 53 TMC of water, including 2 TMC of dead storage and 3.50 TMC lost through evaporation. The available water has been allocated among Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, with Karnataka receiving 25.25 TMC, Andhra Pradesh 18.50 TMC and Telangana 1.50 TMC. The four districts will receive water based on availability and requirements. Under the plan, the Tungabhadra Left Bank Main Canal will supply 3,800 cusecs to Ganekal Reservoir from October 21 to November 20. The Right Bank High-Level Canal will receive 1,000 cusecs from October 21 to 24, followed by a suspension from October 25 to 31. Supply will resume at 1,280 cusecs from November 1 to 20. The Right Bank Low-Level Canal will receive 650 cusecs from October 21 to November 20. The Raya Basavanna Canal will receive 180 cusecs until May 31, 2027, following a schedule of ten days of supply and ten days of stoppage. The Left Bank Vijayanagara Canal will receive 60 cusecs until May 5, 2027, subject to water availability. The minister said providing drinking water to people and livestock remained the government's priority amid drought conditions. The allocation was also planned with the coming summer in mind. Former ministers Bosaraj and B. Nagendra, several legislators, deputy commissioners from the four districts and Irrigation Department officials attended the meeting to discuss water distribution and management.