Washington US President Donald Trump has waived key Russia-related sanctions and tariffs days before the measures were scheduled to take effect, citing the national interests of the United States. In an executive order released by the White House, Trump suspended the implementation of penalties targeting Russian goods and countries purchasing Russian oil and gas. The waiver will remain in effect until Trump or senior administration officials determine that further action is appropriate. The measures were included in the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, which Trump signed in mid-September. The legislation was designed to increase economic pressure on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, which began in 2022. Under the law, the administration could impose tariffs of up to 100% on goods imported from countries purchasing Russian oil and gas or helping Moscow evade sanctions. The legislation specifically targeted major importers of Russian energy, including countries such as China and India. Trump's decision comes weeks before the US midterm elections, when Republicans are seeking to maintain narrow majorities in both chambers of Congress. Analysts have warned that implementing the tariffs could push oil prices higher, adding to financial pressure on American consumers already facing increased energy costs linked partly to the US-Israeli war on Iran. The waiver also comes amid Trump's increasingly favourable approach towards Moscow and his public criticism of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. China has opposed sanctions it considers unsupported by international law, while India has warned that additional US tariffs could affect bilateral relations.