Trump heads to Iowa as Republicans fight for seats

SIOUX CITY President Donald Trump heads to Iowa on Thursday to shore up Republicans in a state he ‌won by 13 percentage points two years ago, but where his weakened standing and voter anxiety over his policies have complicated the party's prospects in the November 3 midterm elections. Trump will hold a rally in Sioux City as Republicans defend a Senate seat, three House districts and the governor's office, giving Democrats an opening after years of Republican gains. Some Republicans Trump is trying to help have broken with him over the Iran war, as higher fuel and grocery prices deepen voters' economic worries. Republican Representative Ashley Hinson, in a close Senate race ⁠against Democratic state Representative Josh Turek, has called for an "immediate end" to the war, saying Iowans should not bear higher fuel or grocery prices because of it. Republican Representatives Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Zach Nunn, facing difficult reelection races, joined Democrats last month in voting to limit Trump's war powers in Iran. Democrat Rob Sand leads Republican Zach Lahn in recent polling for governor, while Democrats are targeting an open House seat in Iowa's second congressional district. Republican losses would be a setback for Trump in a state where his popularity helped the party build a commanding advantage. The Senate and House races could help decide control of Congress, shaping his ability to advance his agenda during his final two years. Republicans also worry about rural voters who powered Trump's Iowa victories, with farmers facing higher costs and trade uncertainty. A Marist poll, opens new tabthis month found 42% of likely voters said their finances ‌had worsened ⁠over the past year, including more than half of independents. Thirty-five percent viewed their vote as a vote against Trump, versus 21% who saw it as a vote for him.