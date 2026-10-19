Transgender candidates challenge Karnataka police recruitment rules

CH NEWS BENGALURU Seven transgender candidates have approached the Karnataka High Court challenging the lack of appropriate physical standards and relaxations in police recruitment tests, besides their alleged exclusion from recruitment to certain police forces. The petitions, filed by J. Vikash and others against the State government and police recruitment authorities, are yet to be listed for hearing. The applicants have questioned the implementation of the 1% horizontal reservation for transgender persons under Rule 9(1D) of the Karnataka Civil Services (General Recruitment) Rules, 1977, and the physical eligibility criteria prescribed for police recruitment. One petition challenges the September 12, 2022, notification for armed police constable recruitment. The candidates allege that they were placed in a separate “male transgender” category and subjected to the same physical standards as male candidates. Although they cleared the written examination, they were disqualified in subsequent physical standard and endurance tests. The petitioners have sought an “Other” category in recruitment applications to enable transgender candidates to avail themselves of horizontal reservation. The Karnataka State Administrative Tribunal dismissed their applications on June 2, 2026, stating that transgender candidates could not be exempted from prescribed physical standards solely because of their gender identity. Challenging the order, the petitioners argued that merely allowing transgender persons to apply does not fulfil the purpose of reservation if the eligibility criteria prevent them from benefiting from it. The recruitment notification requires candidates to complete a 1,600-metre run within six minutes and 30 seconds, besides qualifying in long jump or high jump and shot put. The petitioners have also challenged a government directive dated October 10, 2025, which allegedly excluded transgender persons from recruitment to four police forces, along with subsequent notifications issued in June and July 2026. The petitioners contend that reservation becomes ineffective when physical eligibility requirements prevent transgender candidates from participating meaningfully in the selection process.