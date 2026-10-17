Traders suffer Rs 3,000 cr loss over Delhi protests

New Delhi New Delhi: Delhi’s trading community has reported losses of approximately Rs 3,000 crore in October due to continuous protests, road closures and disruptions to supply chains, the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) said on Saturday. CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal said the first protest on October 10 resulted in losses of Rs 2,000 crore, while blockades, metro closures and the closure of Central Park in Central Delhi between October 13 and 16 caused an additional loss of Rs 1,000 crore. According to the industry body, the retail sector has suffered the biggest setback, with losses estimated at Rs 1,800 crore as shopping activity slowed during the peak Navratri and Diwali season. More than 700 markets across Delhi have been affected, including Sadar Bazar, Chandni Chowk, Kashmiri Gate, Chawri Bazar, Bhagirath Place, Gandhi Nagar, Khari Baoli, Karol Bagh, Lajpat Rai Market and Connaught Place. Wholesale trade has suffered losses of approximately Rs 600 crore, with an estimated three to four lakh buyers from neighbouring cities and Rajasthan staying away from the capital. The CTI said truck movement disruptions had further damaged supply chains, leaving festival-related goods stranded in warehouses. The hospitality and services sector incurred losses of around Rs 300 crore, while transport, auto-taxi and tourism businesses lost Rs 180 crore. The informal sector, including daily-wage workers, artisans and loading staff, suffered losses of Rs 120 crore.